Wolves vs Bournemouth result: Raul Jimenez keeps Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the hunt for Champions League places

Raul Jimenez underlined Wolves‘ Champions League credentials after a gritty make an impression on Bournemouth.

The striker’s 15th Premier League goal of the season earned a 1-0 win and delivered another blow to the Cherries’ survival hopes.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves sent a warning to Chelsea and kept pace with Manchester United to record their second win of the top flight’s restart.

They remain sixth, level with United after their own win over Sheffield United, but closed the gap on fourth placed Chelsea to two points.





If Manchester City’s two-year ban for breaking Uefa’s financial fair play rules – currently under appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport – is confirmed the team who finishes fifth this season will qualify for the Champions League.

Bournemouth can just only dream of such heights making use of their five-year stay in the top flight looking increasingly precarious.

The Cherries are in the relegation zone on goal huge difference but face Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City in four of the next five games.

They began brightly enough with Philip Billing forcing Rui Patricio to scamper off his line early.

Two wild Ruben Neves efforts were the best Wolves – playing their 50th game of the season – could muster in response at Molineux.

It was a slog, with Adama Traore on a one lung-busting run that was crudely halted by David Brooks, as Bournemouth kept it tight.

However the Cherries suffered a blow when Callum Wilson collected his 10th yellow card of the season for going in late on Patricio and he will now miss their next two games against Newcastle and Manchester United.

Traore did go close when he shot over from the edge of the area in first-half injury time but there was little to suggest a breakthrough would come.

Wolves had already drawn a league high seven games in the home – something could still cost them a Champions League place.

That they truly are challenging the elite is positive for a team only promoted from the Sky Bet Championship couple of years ago.

Nuno’s side are also on the brink of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals this term and they finally demonstrated their class to locate the opener on the hour.

Matt Doherty fed Traore and the wideman slung in a delicious cross for Jimenez to attack and head past Aaron Ramsdale.

It was the Mexico international’s 24th goal of an increasingly productive season and the first effort on target of the game.

Bournemouth wilted in the heat and had no response, never threatening a leveller.

Indeed, Wolves not exactly added another but Ramsdale saved Willy Boly’s instinctive effort after Joao Moutinho’s corner with 12 minutes left.

And Pedro Neto needs to have made it 2-0 in injury time but, after a great run from his own half, shot wide.

