Wolves vs Bournemouth prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Wolves host Bournemouth within the Premier League on Wednesday night at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s facet loved a reasonably routine win in opposition to West Ham on the weekend, with Adama Traore starring off the bench.

Bournemouth appeared woefully open in opposition to Crystal Palace, by contract, failing to halt strikes down the flanks and behind their line of defense specifically.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Eddie Howe’s group stay within the backside three consequently and have to tighten up rapidly if they’ll climb out of the drop zone.





Here’s every part you want to know in regards to the recreation.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will start at 6pm on Wednesday, 24 June at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it on-line and on TV?

The match will be broadcast reside on BT Sport 2.

What is the group information?

Wolves might rotate after leaving Pedro Neto and Adama Traore on the bench on the weekend. They haven’t any main harm issues.

Bournemouth misplaced David Brooks to cramp on the weekend, however he must be advantageous to play right here in midweek. Charlie Daniels is injured and Ryan Fraser will not function for the Cherries.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Adama, Jimenez, Jota.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith; H Wilson, L Cook, Lerma, Brooks; King, C Wilson.

What are the percentages?

Wolves – 3/5

Draw – 31/10

Bournemouth – 6/1

Prediction

Wolves didn’t actually need to get out of third gear to beat West Ham, however as a substitute stayed affected person, awaited their second and used their subs effectively.

It could possibly be the same case right here, with Bournemouth needing to gamble at some stage to hunt out additional factors and leaving themselves huge open. Late within the match it might get ugly if the Cherries are chasing the sport.

Wolves 3-1 Bournemouth