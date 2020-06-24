Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Two teams with very different objectives for all of those other season meet on Wednesday night as Wolves face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Wolves need to keep winning to keep their hopes of a Champions League spot alive, having seen off West Ham 2-0 at the week-end.

Bournemouth found themselves on the receiving end of exactly the same scoreline in the home to Crystal Palace, meaning they stay static in the relegation zone.





A single point will soon be enough for the Cherries to escape the bottom three, though, while a win could simply take them to 16th.

Here’s all you need to learn about the game.

When could it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, 24 June at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

What may be the team news?

Wolves could rotate after leaving Pedro Neto and Adama Traore on the bench at the week-end. They have no major injury concerns.

Bournemouth lost David Brooks to cramp at the weekend, but that he should be fine to play here in midweek. Charlie Daniels is injured and Ryan Fraser won’t feature for the Cherries.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Adama, Jimenez, Jota.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith; H Wilson, L Cook, Lerma, Brooks; King, C Wilson.

What are the odds?

Wolves – 3/5

Draw – 31/10

Bournemouth – 6/1