Wolves to wait until summer for Adama Traore shoulder surgery decision | Football News





Adama Traore has been struggling with shoulder problems through the entire season

Adama Traore must wait until the conclusion of the campaign to discover whether he needs surgery to address his shoulder problem.

The 24-year-old Wolves striker dislocated his left shoulder for the fourth time in 2010 90 seconds into Wednesday night’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Sheffield United, but managed to play on until 11 minutes from time.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is yet to rule Traore out of Sunday’s Sky Live home clash with Everton after seeing the Spaniard work on a specialised fitness programme all through lockdown, but admits that the decision could have to be studied when the summer break finally arrives.

Asked if Traore could require surgery, Nuno said: “I have no idea. During this era when we did not compete, Adama was able to do a special programme for his shoulder.

“What happened in the game was a setback, but he’s able to deal with the pain, he’s able to deal with your competitors side of the game. You can see he is almost normal.

“It is something which he has to overcome mentally and after, we have to address it in a proper way. But I’m totally confident that for now, he is okay.

“It’s something which we have to decide together. I think that he needs a scan, he needs to have a good opinion from the physician and then we’ll decide.

“What is important now is that he’s okay, struggling of course because the pain is there, but he’s been able to compete.”

Traore’s partnership with Raul Jimenez is a huge key factor in Wolves’ bid for Champions League qualification.

That may have been dented by successive defeats as a result of Arsenal and Sheffield United, although their current points tally of 52 is merely five in short supply of last season’s total, with four games still remaining.

Given the demands of a continuous Europa League campaign, that’s a source of huge satisfaction for Nuno.

“We must be proud of how we have done things. The ‘how’ is very important with us,” that he added.

“There remain games to go, let us focus on that. Sometimes it is important not to lose the perspective of things.

“There are some moments when you are able to see things over all the time we have been working together – it’s almost three years now – so let’s keep on being together and improving.”