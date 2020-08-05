Wolves Owner Explores Sale of Franchise, Intent on Keeping Team in Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves franchise is offered for purchase with a price around $1 billion. Current team owner Glen Taylor, who has actually owned the company given that 1994, exposed that he is checking out a possible sale that would consist of the Wolves and their WNBA equivalent Lynx.

Taylor, a veteran service and political figure in the state, has actually informed The Athletic that he’s just interested in possible ownership groups that would dedicate to keeping the team inMinnesota The Timberwolves got here on the scene as an NBA growth team in 1989.

According to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, Taylor purchased the franchise for around $90 million back in the mid-1990 s.

Since then, like all NBA franchises, the worth of the Wolves company has actually increased considerably, specifically given that the significant brand-new tv broadcasting agreement the league signed with ESPN and TNT back in 2014.

The 3 newest franchises that have actually altered hands all cost a minimum of $2 billion. Those groups, the Los Angeles Clippers ($2B, 2014), Houston Rockets ($2.2B, 2017) and Brooklyn Nets ($2.4B, 2019), were offered under various situations, nevertheless.

Sure, all 3 groups have significantly bigger markets, however maybe more substantial is the altering financial landscape that the NBA …