Wolves fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Premier League restart: Three Wolves video games confirmed, together with journey to West Ham stay on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:33pm
The particulars of Wolves’ first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s facet will renew their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a visit to West Ham on Saturday June 20 at 5.30pm, stay on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches shall be out there on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season shall be out there from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Saturday June 20
West Ham vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday June 24
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Kick-Off: 8pm
Saturday June 27
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Wolves’ fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Wolves vs Arsenal
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Wolves vs Everton
Burnley vs Wolves
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Wolves