Wolves fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season up to now…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

The particulars of Wolves’ first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s facet will renew their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a visit to West Ham on Saturday June 20 at 5.30pm, stay on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches shall be out there on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season shall be out there from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday June 20

West Ham vs Wolves

Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Kick-Off: 8pm

Saturday June 27

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

Wolves’ fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Wolves vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Wolves vs Everton

Burnley vs Wolves

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Wolves