Wolves 2 – 0 C Palace

Goals from Daniel Podence and Jonny put Wolves on the brink of a European spot with a 2-0 conquer Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Podence’s first goal in Wolves colours minutes before the interval set the hosts on the way, crafted by a Joao Moutinho lofted pass in to Matt Doherty, who squared for the January signing to nod home unmarked from four yards.

Palace’s chances were few in number while Wolves tested Vicente Guaita following the break through Adama Traore, who fired straight at the goalkeeper when well-placed.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7), Doherty (7), Dendoncker (7), Coady (7), Boly (6), Jonny (7), Podence (8), Neves (6), Moutinho (6), Traore (9), Jimenez (7) Subs: Neto (6), Jota (6) Palace: Guaita (7), Ward (6), Dann (6), Sakho (6), Mitchell (6), Townsend (6), McArthur (6), McCarthy (7), Schlupp (6), Zaha (7), Ayew (6) Subs: Kouyate (6), Riedewald (6) Man of the match: Adama Traore

But they did find a way through again if the Portuguese winger’s excellent run and cross was turned in by Jonny (68).

After a comfortable closing period, Wolves moved around sixth position, meaning they require only a point out secure themselves at least seventh – a posture which will be enough for Europa League qualification if Arsenal do not win the FA Cup, while Palace were left lamenting a seventh straight defeat.

Wolves continue exemplary restart form to close on Europe

Wolves’ degree of consistency considering that the restart, bar a minor blip at the start of the month, had made life simple for Nuno Espirito Santo and his men – keep winning, and Europa League football would follow.

Image:

Daniel Podence scored his first goal for Wolves to place them ahead



It was Crystal Palace who forged the very first chance, however, in a laboured first period at Molineux as Willy Boly’s error allowed Wilfried Zaha to slip through Jeffrey Schlupp, but that he missed the far post by a matter of inches.

Such chances will have to be put away if Palace had genuine hopes of ending their losing streak, and so it proved four minutes prior to the break when that miss was punished.

Moutinho showed his usual deft touch and vision to lift a ball on the static visiting backline to generally meet Doherty’s run, and his cross left Podence the simplest of headers to open the scoring.

The vast majority of Wolves’ goals since the restart have come following the interval, so a first-half lead was a bonus – and it was little surprise they improved their attacking intent following the break, with Traore shooting straight at Guaita when either side would have doubled the lead.

Team news Nuno Espirito Santo recalled Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty and Jonny, while Daniel Podence got the nod in attack. However, Pedro Neto had to stay for a location on the subs’ bench. Palace were without left-back Patrick van Aanholt, with 20-year-old Tyrick Mitchell taking his place in defence on his first-ever Premier League start. The visitors were also missing defensive duo Gary Cahill and James Tomkins, as well as skipper Luka Milivojevic with injury, while striker Christian Benteke was suspended.

It would not simply take long to construct themselves a cushion, though, with a typically surging Traore cost the byline picking out Raul Jimenez, who in turn found Jonny to show and finish smartly for his first Molineux goal in nearly two years.

Traore and Zaha exchanged efforts eventually running out while the Palace forward should perhaps have cut the deficit in injury time, but by then it had been too little, too late – to leave Wolves in a position to secure Europa League football with a win at Chelsea on Sunday, while Crystal Palace will look to finally curb their losing run against Tottenham.

Opta facts

Wolves have now had 12 different goal scorers in this season’s Premier League with no being English; only Arsenal (13 in 2006-07) have experienced more in a campaign in your competitors without having an English scorer (excluding own goals)

Crystal Palace have lost seven league games in succession, failing to score in six of those defeats. They have earned just three points since the Premier League resumed in June (P8 W1 D0 L7); only bottom-placed Norwich City (none) have fewer in this time.

Wolves have won back-to-back home league games for the first time in 2010 having last done so in May 2019; they’ve done so without conceding in both victories for initially since September 2018.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has lost seven consecutive league games for the first time in his managerial career in England.

What the managers said…

Nuno: “Progress season-on-season may be the idea. We are improving, building and looking for the following challenge. We embrace that.

“It pleases me a lot. The credit is all for the players. It is a huge long season, one season. I think surpassing last season’s points is just a fair reward for us.

“The notion of improvement and the building process is practical. We have achieved two more points than last season with one game to go. A lot of credit goes to the players in this complicated season with every one of these issues and the

pandemic. The belief of the players is incredible.

“It always feels good to win nonetheless it was two different halves. We played much better in the second. In the first half we should have moved the ball faster.

“Talent comes after the organisation, it’s much easier when you are solid in the game.”

Hodgson: “It was a bit of a groundhog day for all of us. We lose Mamadou Sakho (to injury after 23 minutes) and I thought in the very first half the team played very well.

“Conceding prior to half-time was a blow and in the second half we did the best we’re able to do. We just have to keep picking ourselves off the ground.

“It’s pretty obvious we have to make an effort to dust ourselves down and try to get freshened up because there are a great number of tired legs.

“Even with our best players available we might be taking a look at a match against Tottenham as an extremely difficult anyone to win.

“It’s going to be a tough one, we’ll do our level best to get a result but you don’t get it just by saying how important it is to get one.”

Man of the Match – Adama Traore

The forward was at his unplayable best against Palace, giving the visitors’ young left-back Tyrick Mitchell a tough examination on his first-ever Premier League start.

Palace opted to double on the Spaniard for most of the match, with the returning Jeffrey Schlupp essentially operating as a second left back, perhaps not that it stopped the paceman.

In the finish, Traore just had a lot of trickery and speed for his opponents, as seen with his buccaneering run and cross for the hosts’ decisive 2nd goal.

And the one thing missing from the 24-year-old’s man-of-the-match performance was an objective, which however have got had he perhaps not shot straight at Vicente Guaita following another breathtaking solo run in the next half.

What’s next?

Wolves finish their Premier League season with a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Palace conclude their league campaign by hosting Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with both matches kicking off at 4pm.