Wolves 1 – 0 B’mouth

Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore combined again to carry on Wolves’ Champions League bid with a 1-0 conquer lowly Bournemouth.

In a near carbon copy of his opener against West Ham on Saturday, Jimenez nodded in Traore’s cross at the back post (60) to join up his 15th Premier League goal of the season, and the 10th the pair have combined for, as Wolves kept the pressure on fifth-placed Manchester United, who they continue to trail on goal difference.

Bournemouth looked a greater side compared to the one sorrily beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace at the week-end, and restricted Wolves to a handful of meaningful efforts, but failed to register a single shot on target across 90 minutes.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (6), Coady (6), Boly (7), Saiss (6), Doherty (6), Moutinho (7), Neves (6), Jonny (6), Traore (7), Jimenez (7), Jota (6). Subs: Neto (7), Dendoncker (7), Podence, Gibbs-White (n/a) Bournemouth: Ramsdale (6), Stacey (5), S Cook (6), Ake (6), Smith (7), Brooks (5), Billing (6), L Cook (5), Lerma (6), Stanislas (6), C Wilson (5). Subs: Gosling (6), H Wilson (5), Danjuma (6), Solanke (5), Kelly (n/a) Man of the match: Raul Jimenez

Their best opportunity came when substitute Arnaut Danjuma bent a 20-yard effort just past the far post from the corner, but a fifth defeat from six games left them marooned in the relegation zone with seven games to go.

Wolves carry on Champions League assault

It is maybe not normal for English clubs to host games in 30-degree heat, but these are not normal times. A sluggish start was perhaps always on the agenda at Molineux, but after Bournemouth’s early capitulation against Palace on Saturday, their primary focus was on an improved opening half in the Black Country.

Team news Wolves brought in Adama Traore from the bench to replace Leander Dendoncker. With Josh King injured, Junior Stanislas started for Bournemouth while Phillip Billing returned from his own injury in place of Harry Wilson.

Their five-man midfield looked a lot more watertight against a Wolves side that didn’t get into its stride, and in a game title of few chances the primary talking point came from how well the visitors managed the danger of the restored Traore, who found himself flanked by three black and red shirts each time he acquired the ball.

He had the very best chance of the initial half in its final minute, firing just over from the edge of the box, but 15 minutes in to the second half he finally shook off his trio of markers to reach the byline and cross for Jimenez to beat Jack Stacey at the back post and head in the opening goal.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted this week he cannot be certain Traore would remain at the club next season, and any watching eyes may have only been impressed by another moment of quality from the 24-year-old.

Image:

Raul Jimenez’s goal was his 15th Premier League strike of the season, and something off his career-best tally



With the hot temperature stubbornly refusing to help ease, Jimenez’s strike did little to pick up the intensity of the game, and Aaron Ramsdale’s next save your self would not come until 12 minutes from time when he kept out Wily Boly’s inadvertent shot from the corner.

As Bournemouth became more desperate, substitute Danjuma came closest for Bournemouth as he bent an effort just past the far post with Rui Patricio beaten, while Pedro Neto wasted an exceptional chance to put in a late 2nd when that he ended a glorious solo run by scuffing wide in the ultimate minute of added time.

Man of the match – Raul Jimenez

There were few stand-out performers in a game played in sweltering heat and including only two shots on target from either side.

With few moments of magic or intense play across the two teams, Jimenez’s header was the pick of the bunch in what was his only shot of the match.

Match facts

Wolves have kept four consecutive home clean sheets in the top-flight for initially since February 1980.

Bournemouth have lost 10 of their last 11 away league matches, including all of their last seven in a row.

Wolves’ tally of 49 points is the best they’ve ever had after 31 games of a Premier League season; they last had more at this time of a campaign in the top-flight in 1979-80 (51 when adjusting to three points for a win).

What’s next?

Wolves face a West Midlands derby and a visit to Aston Villa on Saturday; Kick-off at 12.30pm. After that, they’ve weekly’s break before welcoming Arsenal to Molineux on Saturday, July 4, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5.15pm; Kick-off at 5.30pm.

Bournemouth have a week off before hosting Newcastle at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, July 1 live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm; Kick-off at 6pm. It is a quick turnaround before they head to Old Trafford to handle Manchester United on Saturday, July 4; Kick-off at 3pm.