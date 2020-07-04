Wolves 0 – 2 Arsenal

Arsenal bought Wolves’ charge for the most notable four to a screeching halt with goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette giving the Gunners a 2-0 win at Molineux.

Going in to the game, Wolves had been unbeaten in eight Premier League games and had won all three matches considering that the restart , but a sensational volley from Bukayo Saka (43) – who signed a new long-term deal on Wednesday – put Arsenal ahead at the conclusion of the very first half.

Wolves dominated the second period but a slotted finish from substitute Lacazette in the 86th minute sealed a second successive away victory for the Gunners, that have now won their last three games since a dismal 2-1 defeat to Brighton a couple of weeks ago.

It moves Arsenal up one place into seventh, three points behind Wolves, who are now three points adrift of Manchester United in fourth with fitfth-placed Chelsea set to play Watford at 8pm.

More to follow along with…