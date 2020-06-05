Wollongong University staff vote to accept pay cuts in bid to prevent job losses | Australian universities

Academic staff at Wollongong University have voted overwhelmingly to support a pay cut of between 5-10% in a bid to prevent hundreds of job losses being proposed by university management to cope with the dramatic slide in revenue from international students.

More than 550 staff participated in an on the web meeting on Friday and supported changing their enterprise agreement, but rejected the thought of job losses.

On Thursday management outlined three options to help bridge the $90m shortfall the university says it really is facing to its not exactly $700m budget.

Two of the three options vary enterprise agreements by reducing pay on a sliding scale according to salary levels of between 5% and 10% for 18 months, or between 7.5% and 15% for 12 months.

Both options would also involve losing between 150 to 200 full-time equivalent positions from the university’s 2351 staff. If there are no pay cuts, the university has warned it will need to shed a lot more than 300 jobs.

The staff support for pay cuts on Friday was on the basis that no jobs would be shed. The university is now planning to survey staff since it grapples with the massive budget hole.

The University of NSW, meanwhile, faces a $600m shortfall this season in its $2bn budget and a $450m shortfall in 2021.

It has generated Taskforce 2021 to explore options, including significant restructuring of traits, more short course offerings and tighter connections with industry since it grapples with how to address the budget crisis. Options will undoubtedly be presented to staff at the conclusion of June or early July but will almost certainly require job losses.

The immediate problem facing universities may be the high proportion of their budgets that are devoted to employee costs.

A study by Melbourne University academics Ian Marshman and Frank Larkins, from the Centre for the Study of Higher Education, found that throughout the sector, employee costs accounted for 57% of university spending.

The issue for universities is that while they have significant assets, they truly are mainly in buildings and so they do not have liquid assets that may be realised in a downturn.

The Department of Education requires reporting on how many weeks’ cash the universities carry to cover expenses. The 2018 report, the most up-to-date, shows some have significantly less than three months’ cover.

Some media outlets have highlighted the increased debt that universities took on in recent years while they upgraded campuses and built new facilities using the surge in income from international students.

Most universities have immediately moved to put construction plans on hold and some will be looking at closing campuses.

The 2018 analysis by the department found the university sector had $6bn in borrowings, on assets of $82bn. Universities have other substantial liabilities, significantly superannuation and staff entitlements.

But while debt levels have increased at many universities, they remain relatively lowly geared and some, such as for instance Sydney University and Melbourne University, have significant future funds to support expansion.

Those universities that are rated by Standard & Poor’s – mainly Group of Eight universities – have AA or AA+ ratings.

“If one of the universities were to end up in financial stress, we ­assume the government would step in to bail them out,” said Antho­ny Walker, an analyst at S&P, told the Australian.

“The Australian universities have increased their debt at a faster­ rate than their UK and Canadian­ peers but they are still relatively lowly geared.”

In May S&P left its risk rating for Canadian and Australian universities as “stable”, but said it could keep them under review.

La Trobe University, which can be not the main Group of Eight, denied on Thursday that it absolutely was facing an emergency after it approached the major banks for a fresh debt facility.

“The university is in productive and ongoing discussions with its three banks for increased facilities that we believe will meet our funding requirements in the short term,” La Trobe vice-chancellor John Dewar said.