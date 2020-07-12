Wollongong motorist spots toilet paper hidden in a suburban garage next to a flashy Mercedes 

A Mercedes driver has been slammed for hoarding at the very least 24 packs of toilet paper while supermarkets have limits on the item amid panic buying chaos.

The enormous stockpile was spotted next a Mercedes C63s coupe in the garage of a home in Wollongong, NSW on Sunday.

An outraged passerby took a photo of the stash and posted it to Reddit with the caption: ‘Don’t be like this w**ker!’

The toilet paper was stacked so high and wide that it covered up most of the wall in the garage.

More than 20 packs of toilet paper were visible in the photo – but more might have been covered by the German car.

The vehicle was a Mercedes C63s coupe, which costs $179,015.70 drive away in NSW.

Redditors agreed the toilet paper stockpile was extortionate given the item’s current scarcity in Australian supermarkets.

‘Probably expected to make a profit onto it. Now stuck with the effects of greed,’ one individual wrote.

The sighting of the Wollongong stockpile uses a mountain of 10,000 rolls of toilet paper was discovered in Macquarie Fields in Sydney’s south-west last month.

Elie Abousleiman and two of his colleagues stumbled upon the mountain of 48-packs in a park and posted a video of the bizarre scene to Facebook.

Convenience store owner Celia Deng, 47, had imported the rolls from China to supply her two shops during the COVID-19 supply shortage and she and her staff were in the method of moving the shipment into her home.

She said her toilet paper – which retails at $1.99 for a four-pack – would help seniors and disadvantaged in the city who couldn’t find any in supermarkets, and that her profit return on the item was only five percent.

Supermarket chain Woolworths limits its clients to two packs of toilet paper per purchase amid panic buying of the item.

Meanwhile, Coles supermarkets in Victoria limit their clients to only one packet.

Toilet paper flew of shelves in the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has once more come into popular as a second wave of infections hits Victoria.