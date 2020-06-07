Wolfsburg add to Werder Bremen woes with late Wout Weghorst winner – Bundesliga round-up | Football News





Werder Bremen sit second backside of the Bundesliga, six factors from security, after their defeat to Wolfsburg

Wout Weghorst grabbed an 82nd-minute winner as Wolfsburg boosted their hopes of qualifying for subsequent season’s Europa League with a 1-zero victory at Werder Bremen.

Weghorst headed residence to full a counter-assault sparked by Kevin Mbabu, leaving the house aspect languishing second from backside of the Bundesliga and nearer to relegation.

Wout Weghorst (C) scored Wolfsburg’s winner in opposition to Werder Bremen

Weghorst failed to take advantage of an early probability for the guests, whereas Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels saved nicely from Yuya Osako halfway by way of the primary half.

Xaver Schlager hit the woodwork for Wolfsburg, earlier than Weghorst’s objective left Bremen in determined want of factors after they journey to backside membership Paderborn subsequent Saturday.

Max secures valuable level

Phillip Max celebrates his equaliser for Augsburg in opposition to Cologne

Philipp Max struck late on to seize a valuable level for struggling Augsburg in a dramatic end to their conflict with Cologne on the WWK Arena.

Anthony Modeste seemed to have claimed the guests a primary win in six Bundesliga video games when he broke the impasse moments after approaching instead within the 85th minute.

However, three minutes later Max scored his eighth and doubtlessly most vital objective of the season when he volleyed residence a Raphael Framberger cross to safe a 1-1 draw and nudge his aspect 4 factors away from the underside three.

Kenny eases Wagner strain

Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny (R) earned David Wagner’s beleaguered Schalke some extent at Union Berlin

Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny fired a 25th-minute equaliser as mid-desk Schalke, with no win in 12 league video games, claimed a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.

Robert Andrich had given the house aspect an 11th-minute lead, however Kenny let fly to beat Berlin ‘keeper Rafal Gikiewicz for his second league objective of the season.