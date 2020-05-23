Wolfsburg 0 – 2 B Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund edged to a nervy 2-0 win towards 10-man Wolfsburg within the Bundesliga, with Jadon Sancho having a hand within the second aim.

The England worldwide was once more named on the bench, however got here on as a 65th-minute substitute, making a driving run by midfield earlier than laying the ball off for Achraf Hakimi’s strike (78).

It doubled Borussia Dortmund’s lead after Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring within the first half (32). Wolfsburg missed numerous wonderful probabilities in a a lot-improved second interval and had Felix Klaus despatched off late on following a VAR evaluation after raking his studs down Manuel Akanji’s leg.

The end result retains Dortmund in touching distance of first place Bayern Munich – who they host on Tuesday night – whereas Wolfsburg keep in sixth after Freiburg misplaced 1-0 to Werder Bremen.

