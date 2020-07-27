Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Nintendo Switch



Price: $59.99 - $34.95

(as of Jul 27,2020 01:26:03 UTC – Details)



Winner of Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2017, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter, Wolfenstein: The New Order developed by the award-winning studio Machine Games. An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the bayous and boulevards of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers and uber soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter. Genres first person, action, adventure and number of players one.

Fight for freedom on-the-go

Experience an unforgettable and action-packed story