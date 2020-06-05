Woke Liberal Attacks Women For Using Their ‘White Privilege’ To Clean Black Lives Matter Graffiti Off Federal Building

A disturbing video goes viral in the present day, exhibiting a “woke” leftist accosting three girls for attempting to wash Black Lives Matter graffiti off of a federal constructing.

In the video, the graffiti clearly reveals the letters “BLM,” and within the eyes of the lefty filming, cleansing the markings off the constructing is an unforgivably racist offense. “Why are you guys removing Black Lives Matter graffiti?” the girl filming begins.

The younger girls reply by saying that they’re cleansing a federal constructing that has been vandalized. They are right in saying that it is a federal constructing, because the tackle is 811 Vermont Ave. NW, and it homes the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to The Blaze.

None of this mattered to this loopy liberal, nevertheless, as she took it upon herself to attempt to publicly disgrace the ladies. “So, you don’t care about black lives then?” the snowflake requested, with the ladies responding by calmly explaining “That’s not at all what we’re saying” and “we do care about black lives.”

“Not enough to leave up a message,” the offended liberal fired again. “We don’t disagree with the message, ma’am, it’s just on the building,” one of many girls replied. “We’re just trying to clean it.” Still not glad, the liberal “Karen” advised them, “Right. Not a great way to use your white privilege, ladies. That’s disgusting.”

Karen is right here to name out all of the racists who’re *checks notes* cleansing up the graffiti of their metropolis pic.twitter.com/Odv8ybg6K3 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 4, 2020

Social media customers have been fast to take the aspect of the ladies who have been attempting to scrub the constructing.

whereas the everyday complainer stands there and does nothing to higher society…when fully ineffective simply lay there and whine — KOB (@notnellyolson) June 4, 2020

So that is what it has come to. Not wanting public buildings defaced equals hating black individuals. — thestrongman (@thestrongman) June 4, 2020

I wish to discover this Karen and spray paint BLM throughout her automotive, home, and her brow. I need her to be the poster for the motion — Keith (@vegallboy_2004) June 4, 2020

As racial riots proceed to unfold like wildfire all through the nation, liberals just like the “Karen” filming this have gotten more and more offended with Americans who refuse to bow to their radical calls for. If we don’t put a cease to their nonsense as soon as and for all very quickly, we as a society might very effectively be doomed.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 4, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

