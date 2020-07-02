WNBA’s Maya Moore meets wrongfully jailed man she advocated for

WNBA star Maya Moore was on hand Wednesday to see Jonathan Irons released from the Missouri prison 22 years after that he was wrongfully convicted for burglary and assault, and 16 months after she put her basketball career on hold to push the courts to overturn his conviction.

Moore posted video on Instagram Wednesday, showing the 40-year-old Moore walking out of the Jefferson City, Missouri prison, where he was greeted by the former University of Connecticut star, her family, and other supporters, many of whom were weeping with joy.

‘I feel like I will live life now,’ Irons said on the video. ‘I’m free, I’m blessed, I just desire to live my entire life worthy of God’s help and influence.’

Moore, 31, dropped to her knees and were praying in the video before she and her family embraced the overrun Irons, whom they met through a prison ministry program, according to the New York Times.

‘I’d been standing, and we’d been standing, for way too long …. and it was an unplanned moment where I just felt relief,’ Moore told ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday. ‘It was sort of a worshipful moment, just dropping to my knees and just being so thankful that individuals made it.’

Irons was 18 in 1998 when that he was sentence to 50 years in prison for the non-fatal shooting of Stanley Stotler, a 38-year-old St. Louis-area homeowner. Stotler testified that it was Irons who had shot him in 1997, but there clearly was no other evidence linking the teenager to the crime.

Irons denied being present at the shooting.

Despite being 16 during the time of the shooting, Irons was still tried as an adult before being convicted by an all-white jury.

According to Irons’s attorney Kent Gipson, Moore’s contributions were an important part of the effort to overturn the two convictions.

‘Until Maya Moore got involved, [Irons] just really did not have the resources to either hire counsel or hire investigators,’ Gipson told ESPN. ‘It’s big to sacrifice a year of one’s career in your prime to do that.’

Speaking with ABC’s Good morning America on Thursday morning, Irons said he spent his first free night in 22 years eating pizza with friends and family

A indigenous of Jefferson City, Moore became a part of the case during her time at UConn, when she visited the correctional center with her godfather, Reggie Williams, who had been investigating the crime in his spare time.

In March, Cole County Judge Dan Green overturned the conviction, citing several problems with the investigations. Green specifically referenced a finger print report that has been never turned over to Irons’s defense team. According to multiple reports, the fingerprint in questioned did not fit in with Irons or Stotler, who lived alone.

It was Williams who had discovered the fingerprint evidence in the case files.

As Green explained in his decision, that report could have given Irons’s attorneys ‘unassailable forensic evidence’ to support his innocence.

With Moore and her family available, Green granted the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, while ordering a 15-day stay to offer an appellate court an opportunity to review the case.

The Missouri attorney general’s office submitted two appeals, both which were denied by their state Supreme Court, and the St. Charles County lead prosector Tim Lohmar fundamentally decided to retire the case, paving just how for Irons’s release.

‘This day has been a very long time coming,’ Moore said in March. ‘We are only so grateful and thankful to God and to everyone who has played a job in bringing justice.’

Jefferson City, Missouri native and WNBA star Maya Moore, right, calls Jonathan Irons as supporters react Monday, March 9, 2020, in Jefferson City after Cole County Judge Dan Green overturned Irons’ convictions in a 1997 burglary and assault case. Moore, a household friend, had supported Irons, sharing his story on a national basis

While Moore’s latest mission may have been profitable, she just isn’t in a rush to go back to basketball.

In January Moore said she planned to sit out the 2020 season and the Tokyo Olympics to keep advocating for social justice.

‘My decision to take yet another year was bigger than this case,’ she told the Associated Press in March. ‘But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m excited when this really is done to finally benefiting from rest and time with my family.’

Speaking with ABC’s Good morning America on Thursday morning, Irons said that he spent his first free night in 22 years eating pizza with family and friends.

Irons also described Stotler as a ‘victim,’ saying that he will not blame him for serving 22 years in prison for crimes he failed to commit.

In fact, Irons explained, Stotler was victimized twice.

‘Once by whoever broke in to his house and shot him,’ Irons said. ‘And two, by whoever is responsible for manipulating him and coaching him to identify me.

‘I believe sooner or later, if not already, maybe down the road, he’s going to be hit with a lot of guilt. And I wish to let him know, he has a safe place to rest. I do forgive him. I don’t blame him or fault him in any way.’

Moore is just a four-time WNBA champion and former league MVP who also offers six All-Star appearances and the 2011 Rookie of the Year award to her name. She also won two national titles while playing for the Connecticut Huskies.