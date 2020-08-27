WNBA Will Also Cancel Wednesday Games

Update # 1, 7:15 PM EST: The WNBA has actually chosen to cancel its Wednesday night games completely, Lyndsey D’Arcangelo of The Atheltic reports.

The WNBA will continue with its set up games this evening, Arielle Chambers of Bleacher Report reports on air, an overall of 3 contests with the very first set to tip off at 7:00 PM EST.

As an indication of demonstration, the gamers will stop play every 7 minutes.

The W’s choice begins the heels of 3 boycotted NBA games. The Milwaukee Bucks were the very first to boycott their Game 5 look on Wednesday and it’s because emerged that all 6 groups were merged on that choice.

Joining the NBA teams are the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, who were set up to play in a MLB contest tonight. The Brewers, like the Bucks, call the state of Wisconsin house and are especially linked to the demonstrations unfolding in action to the most recent authorities shooting in Kenosha, WI.

The WNBA has a history of being singing in their assistance of social justice motions and will likely continue that pattern tonight.

