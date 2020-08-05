WNBA Roundtable About Racism & Sexism, Part 2

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine concentrates on social justice and advocacy as translucented the lens of basketball. 100 percent of earnings will be contributed to the Social ChangeFund Grab your copy here

We brought Sheryl Swoopes, Angel McCoughtry and Lexie Brown together with host Ros Gold-Onwude to discover their viewpoints as Black females in sports.

Part 1 of the roundtable can be discovered here

Gold-Onwude: Angel and Lexie, how do you feel the WNBA does as far as marketing gamers?

McCoughtry: I still bear in mind that episode of you people on Martin[to Swoopes] That was the very best thing ever. He was difficult Gina stating that females can’t do what guys can do. And then she brings these WNBA gamers[to play] That was the very best thing ever for us to see maturing. To include on to that, individuals do not understand LeBron personally, however they understand LeBron. Does that make good sense? So if somebody does not understand Lexie Brown or Angel McCoughtry, why are they gon na pertain to the video game? They do not understand who they’re seeing. Our commercials are just on when we have a video game. Then individuals do not even understand when we have a video game. You can see an NBA commercial when you’re seeing primetime TELEVISION. I believe, too, a few of the NBA gamers can get a few of us and state, …