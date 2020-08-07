WNBA Roundtable About Racism & Sexism, Part 1

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine concentrates on social justice and advocacy as translucented the lens of basketball. 100 percent of profits will be contributed to charities supporting problems affecting the Black neighborhood. Grab your copy here

Introduction by Ros Gold-Onwude:

This isn’t a minute, it’s a motion.

Summer demonstrations requiring that “Black lives matter” have actually put a magnifying glass on a group within the motion frequently left most susceptible in society: Black ladies. In 1962, Malcolm X stated: “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”

Here, we analyze the WNBA, an expert basketball league of exceptional, elite, primarily Black ladies. Over the course of its 24 years of presence, the ladies of this league have time and time once again stepped up to lead the call for modification.

With the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997, there was a brand-new American ladies’s expert basketball league that girls might desire. In 2014, the WNBA ended up being the very first professional sports league to air a nationally telecasted “Pride” video game in uniformity with the LGBTQ+ neighborhood. In 2016, gamers accepted fines to …