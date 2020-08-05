WNBA players wear shirts supporting Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s challenger — including some from team she co-owns

Elizabeth Williams, a center on the Atlanta Dream, published a picture of herself using the black Tee shirts with vibrant white text in a tweet, estimating the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Rep. John Lewis and motivating others to assistance Raphael Warnock, a Democrat running for Loeffler’s seat.

“We are @wnba players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision,” Williams wrote “@ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington. Join the movement for a better Georgia at http://Warnockforgeorgia.com”

In a declaration Tuesday, Loeffler knocked the WNBA for taking part in what she called “ cancel culture ,” indicating her previous opposition to the Black Lives Matter motion.

“This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them,” she stated. “It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball.”

Read The Full Article