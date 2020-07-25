WNBA players leave court for US anthem in protest and pay tribute to Breonna Taylor | NBA News

Players from Seattle Storm and New York Liberty began the WNBA season by leaving the court for the US nationwide anthem in protest, prior to paying tribute to BreonnaTaylor

.

The groups boycotted the nationwide anthem in protest versus social oppression and authorities cruelty.

There was likewise a 26- second-long minute of silence for Taylor, a medical employee, who was shot and eliminated by plainclothes policemans raiding her house in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

None of the officers included have actually been charged.

All WNBA players will have Breonna Taylor’s name emblazoned on their jerseys for the entire season. Players and personnel likewise had ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say Her Name’ on their training packages.

Before the video game began, New York’s Layshia Clarendon and Seattle’s Breanna Stewart required time to discuss the ‘Say Her Name’ project – a social motion that looks for to raise awareness for Black female victims of authorities cruelty and anti-Black violence in the US.