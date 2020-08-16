WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks take down Indiana Fever for fourth consecutive win | NBA News

Riquna Williams struck 7 three-pointers and ended up with 21 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 90-76 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.

Highlights of the WNBA routine season video game in between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever



Riquna Williams struck 7 three-pointers and ended up with 21 points while Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 90-76 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.

Rookie Te’a Cooper scored a season-high 14 points and Chelsea Gray included 13. Gray, Candace Parker, Sydney Wiese and Brittney Sykes each had 5 of the Sparks’ 25 helps on 33 made basket. Los Angeles shot 54 percent from the field and made 11-of-19 (58 percent) from three-point variety.

