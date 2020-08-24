WNBA: Diana Taurasi scores season-high 34 points to help Phoenix Mercury beat Washington Mystics | NBA News

Diana Taurasi set up season-best numbers to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a tight success over theWashington Mystics

Taurasi struck 7 three-pointers and completed with 34 points – both season highs – to help the Mercury beat the Mystics 88-87 on Sunday night.

Taurasi honored previous Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant by using aNo 8 Bryant jersey on what would have been the five-time NBA champ’s 42nd birthday. Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.

She made 8 of 15 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Phoenix lacked six-time All-Star center and two-time WNBA defensive gamer of the year Brittney Griner – the group’s leader in scoring …