WNBA: Dallas Wings beat New York Liberty despite 33 points from Sabrina Ionescu | NBA News

The Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 93-80 on Wednesday night despite a game-high 33- point eruption from No 1 total choice Sabrina Ionescu.

Phoenix Mercury 100-106 Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream 70-100 Las Vegas Aces



Highlights of the New York Liberty’s WNBA regular-season match-up versus the Dallas Wings



Arike Ogunbowale led 5 gamers in double figures with 20 points as the Dallas Wings made a 93-80 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

Dallas’ well balanced attack assisted get rid of a 33- point outburst from Liberty novice Sabrina Ionescu, who was the league’s No 1 choice in April’sDraft Ionescu ended up 11- of-20 shooting, consisting of 6-of-10 from three-point variety, and included 7 helps and 7 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon was the only other Liberty gamer in double figures with 11 points.

The Wings (1-1) utilized an 11 -2 go to begin the 2nd quarter and developed a 35-24 benefit. Dallas led 58-43 at half-time and were not challenged in the 2nd half.

New York (0-2) ended up with 18 turnovers versus 16 helps.

Moriah Jefferson scored 13 points for Dallas, Satou Sabally and Katie Lou Samuelson 12 each and Allisha Gray 10.

Highlights from the Phoenix Mercury’s WNBA clash with the Indiana Fever



Tiffany Mitchell scored 24 points, Teaira McCowan taped a double-double and the Fever held back the Mercury.

Mitchell made all 10 of her complimentary tosses, McCowan scored 20 points with 13 rebounds. Candice Dupree included 23 points and 9 rebounds in the win, the very first for new coach Marianne Stanley.

Mitchell’s three-pointer broke an 86- all tie with 5: 56 left and the Fever (1-1) led the remainder of the method. McCowan scored 7 points in a two-minute stretch to extend the cause 101-93 with simply under 2 minutes left. But Bria Hartley had a three-point have fun with 37 seconds left, a 3 with 17 seconds to go, and Skylar Diggins-Smith made 1 of 2 nasty shots to bring Phoenix to within 102-100 with 13.6 seconds left. Mitchell sealed the win with a set of complimentary tosses.

Hartley scored 26 for Phoenix (0-2) and Brittany Griner included 23.

Highlights of the Atlanta Dream’s WNBA regular-season clash versus the Las Vegas Aces



A’ja Wilson had 21 points with 11 rebounds and Dearica Hamby scored 20 to lead Las Vegas.

Alexis Jones’ three-pointer with 7 minutes to precede half-time brought the Dream to 28-26 But Hamby countered with a lay-up, and her basket set off a 12 -1 run over the next 3 minutes from which Atlanta never ever recuperated.

Lindsay Allen required a turnover in the backcourt with a take of Blake Dietrick and transformed the lay-up at the buzzer for a 47-35 lead at intermission. A 30- point 3rd quarter extended the cause 77-54

Kayla McBride scored 14 for the Aces (1-1), Angel McCoughtry included 12 and Allen11 The Aces had a 47-25 rebounding benefit.

Elizabeth Williams led Atlanta (1-1) with 16points The Dream shot 5-of-28 from three-point variety.

