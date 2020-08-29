WNBA: Chelsea Gray hits season-high in Sparks win over Sun | NBA News

Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 27 points and Nneka Ogwumike included 17 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 80-76 on Friday night.

Friday night’s WNBA ratings Los Angeles Sparks 80-76 Connecticut Sun

Minnesota Lynx 88-79 Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury 94-72 Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks 80-76 Connecticut Sun

















1:35.



Highlights of the WNBA routine season video game in between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun from Florida



The video game was the second of 3 in the WNBA bubble on Friday after play was delayed the previous 2 days following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.

Down 63-59 …