WNBA: Chelsea Gray hits season-high in Sparks win over Sun | NBA News

Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 27 points and Nneka Ogwumike included 17 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 80-76 on Friday night.

Friday night’s WNBA ratings

  • Los Angeles Sparks 80-76 Connecticut Sun
  • Minnesota Lynx 88-79 Atlanta Dream
  • Phoenix Mercury 94-72 Washington Mystics

Highlights of the WNBA routine season video game in between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun from Florida

The video game was the second of 3 in the WNBA bubble on Friday after play was delayed the previous 2 days following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.

Down 63-59 …

