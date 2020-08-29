WNBA: Chelsea Gray hits season-high in Sparks win over Sun | NBA News

Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 27 points and Nneka Ogwumike included 17 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 80-76 on Friday night.
Friday night’s WNBA ratings
- Los Angeles Sparks 80-76 Connecticut Sun
- Minnesota Lynx 88-79 Atlanta Dream
- Phoenix Mercury 94-72 Washington Mystics
Los Angeles Sparks 80-76Connecticut Sun
Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 27 points and Nneka Ogwumike included 17 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 80-76 on Friday night.
The video game was the second of 3 in the WNBA bubble on Friday after play was delayed the previous 2 days following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.
Down 63-59 …