WNBA: Breanna Stewart leads Seattle Storm to seventh straight win | NBA News

Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Alysha Clark had 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 on Friday night for their seventh straight triumph.
Friday night’s WNBA ratings
- Seattle Storm 83-65 Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream 80-96 Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun 77-74 Chicago Sky
It is the longest regular-season streak for Seattle given that their 2010 champion group won 13 straight video games.
Jewell Loyd included 12 points for …