WNBA: Breanna Stewart leads Seattle Storm to seventh straight win | NBA News

By
Jasyson
-

Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Alysha Clark had 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 on Friday night for their seventh straight triumph.

Friday night’s WNBA ratings

  • Seattle Storm 83-65 Dallas Wings
  • Atlanta Dream 80-96 Phoenix Mercury
  • Connecticut Sun 77-74 Chicago Sky

1:41.

Highlights of the WNBA routine season video game in between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings

It is the longest regular-season streak for Seattle given that their 2010 champion group won 13 straight video games.

Jewell Loyd included 12 points for …

