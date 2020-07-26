WNBA: Breanna Stewart inspires Seattle Storm to opening day win over New York Liberty | NBA News

Seattle Storm beat New York Liberty 87-71 behind 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 takes by 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart in the 2020 WNBA opener.

The video game was played without fans in presence to restrict the spread of Covid-19, which stopped United States sports in mid-March

There was a considerable minute prior to the video game got underway, as gamers from both groups left the court for the United States nationwide anthem in demonstration, and paid homage to Breonna Taylor.



















New York amazed in the early phases, eliminating a 12- point deficit to take the lead in the 2nd quarter. However, Seattle rallied to retake the lead; a benefit they would never ever give up in the tie.

Stewart led the line for the champion favourites, with Sue Bird and Jewell Lloyd likewise contributing.



Meanwhile, No 1 general choice Sabrina Ionescu made her launching for the Liberty, contributing 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 helps.

Los Angeles Sparks 99-76 Phoenix Mercury



















Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points and Seimone Augustus included 14 as the Los Angeles Sparks utilized a huge 3rd quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-75

Oguwmike and Augustus integrated to make all 14 of their shots. Augustus was playing her very first video game with Los Angeles after signing as a totally free representative from Minnesota in the offseason.

Chelsea Gray and Candace Parker had 13 points each, and Brittney Sykes and Te’a Cooper each scored 10.

Diana Taurasi, who missed out on the majority of last season with back and hamstring injuries, led Phoenix with 16 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith included 14 points and 6 helps.

Los Angeles outscored the Mercury 30 -8 in the 3rd quarter to take an 80-54 lead into the 4th. Augustus and Gray had 9 points each in the duration. The Sparks made 12- of-18 from the field while restricting Phoenix to 27 percent (3-of-11) shooting.

The Mercury devoted 27 turnovers – their most because in a video game because 2016 – consisting of 9 inthe 3rd quarter.

Indiana Fever 76-101 Washington Mystics



















Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and got 10 rebounds and the safeguarding champ Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 on Saturday in the season opener for both groups.

The Mystics are missing out on ruling MVP Elena Delle Donne, who is rehabbing a back injury, and recently gotten center Tina Charles, who was clinically excused for the season. Washington are likewise without Natasha Cloud, who is concentrating on social justice triggers this season, and LaToya Sanders.

However, the safeguarding WNBA champs didn’t miss out on a beat versus their previous assistant coach Marianne Stanley, who took over the Fever this year.

Aerial Powers and Emma Meesseman had 14 points each and Shey Peddy and Ariel Atkins each scored 10 for the Mystics.

Kelsey Mitchell struck 5 three-pointers and completed with 25 points forIndiana Tiffany Mitchell scored 15 points and Candice Dupree 13.

Hines-Allen struck a three-pointer to make it 22-19 late in the very first quarter and the Mystics led the remainder of the method.

