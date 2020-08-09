WNBA: Allie Quigley’s 22 points help Chicago Sky beat Connecticut Sun to extend lead at the top | NBA News

Allie Quigley dropped 22 points on the Connecticut Sun as the Chicago Sky got their 5th win of the season to extend their lead at the top of the EasternConference

.

Chicago Sky 100-93 Connecticut Sun

















Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker scored 20 to help the Sky to a 100-93 triumph over the Sun on Saturday night.

Kahleah Copper scored 17, Diamond DeShields 14 and Courtney Vandersloot got 11 rebounds forChicago The Sky completed 32 of 58 (552 percent) shooting and have actually now won 3 of their last 4.

After Bria Holmes’ three-pointer with 91 seconds left in the 3rd brought the Sun within 70-69, Chicago went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter with DeShields scoring on a three-point play and a dive …