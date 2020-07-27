WNBA: Allie Quigley strikes late as Chicago Sky rally to beat Las Vegas Aces | NBA News

Allie Quigley struck a three-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play as the Chicago Sky scored the last 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-86 on Sunday.

Chicago Sky 88-86 Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley struck a three-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Chicago Sky scored the last 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-86 on Sunday in the season opener for both groups.

Gabby Williams had 14 points for Chicago, Azura Stevens included 12 and Quigley, whose three-pointer provided the Sky their very first lead because midway through the 2nd quarter, completed with 10.



















Angel McCoughtry, who signed with the Aces as a complimentary representative in February after missing out on all of last season with the Atlanta Dream due to a knee injury, scored 25 points and got 8 rebounds. A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Dearica Hamby made a layup to offer Las Vegas an 86-77 lead with 4: 29 to play however the Aces went 0 for 10 from the field with 3 turnovers from there.

The Aces scored 10 straight points to open the 2nd half and take a 58-46 lead. Chicago utilized a 10 -3 spurt to make it 71- all when Quigley struck a three-pointer with 9: 14 to play however McCoughtry responded to with a three-point play and after that a jumper prior to Jackie Young made a layup to press the lead back to 7.

Las Vegas lacks three-time All-Star Liz Cambage (health issues) and Kelsey Plum (Achilles tendon) for the season.

Connecticut Sun 69-77 Minnesota Lynx

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Napheesa Collier scored 9 of her 11 points in the last 5 minutes, and the Minnesota Lynx rallied from an 11- point second-half deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 77-69 on Sunday in the season opener for both groups.

Shenise Johnson scored 13 points for Minnesota and novice Crystal Dangerfield 10 in her WNBA launching.



















Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 helps and 4 takes. DeWanna Bonner, a three-time All-Star who signed as a complimentary representative this offseason, included 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 takes.

Collier struck a three-pointer and, after the Sun’s Brionna Jones made a put-back layup to make it 65- all, Dangerfield made another 3 to offer Minnesota the lead for great with 3: 21 to play.

The Lynx missed their very first 11 three-point shots prior to making 4 of their last 6 over the last 10- plus minutes.

Dallas Wings 95-105 Atlanta Dream

Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and got 13 rebounds, novice Chennedy Carter included 18 points and 8 helps, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 105-95 on Sunday in the season opener for both groups.

Betnijah Laney had a career-best 19 points, Elizabeth Williams included 17 and Shekinna Stricklen 16, consisting of 4 three-pointers, for Atlanta.



















Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray led Dallas with 19 points each and Isabelle Harrison scored 18 and got 11 rebounds.

Satou Sabally had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 helps and 2 takes. She was theNo 2 choice, in April’s draft.

Atlanta shot 54.8 percent and scored its most points because a 109-100 win over Las Vegas on August 9, 2018.

Billings made the very first of 2 totally free tosses to offer the Dream their greatest lead of the video game at 93-81 with 4: 02 left. Ogunbowale scored 6 points in a 14 -4 run over the next 2 and-a-half minutes to pull the Wings within 2 however Williams responded to with a layup and Dallas got no better.

