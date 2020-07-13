Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch Yerevan flights in October – Panorama

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will begin running flights on the path Abu Dhabi-Yerevan-Abu Dhabi in October, Zvartnots International Airport reports.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the latest nationwide airline company of the United Arab Emirates, will launch the routine flights on October 3.
More details about flights, tickets and numerous other information are readily available on the airline company’swebsite
