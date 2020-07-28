Witness to Austin Black Lives Matter shooting says ‘the driver incited the violence’

The driver implicated of shooting Garrett Foster “intentionally and aggressively accelerated their vehicle into a crowd of people” prior to shots sounded out, James Sasinowski stated.

“I want to be very clear that the driver incited the violence — he accelerated into the crowd of people and he shot first,” Sasinowski stated.

Foster, 28, was marching with other demonstrators throughout a demonstration in downtown Austin in uniformity with the Black Lives Matter motion on Saturday night when he was shot.

Witnesses offered lots of accounts consisting of that the disruption started when the automobile began beeping its horn, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stated. Witnesses likewise informed cops that Foster approached the cars and truck with an AK-47 assault-style rifle while others in the crowd started striking the automobile.

Sasinowski stated he does not understand if Foster pointed his weapon at the driver and he hasn’t heard any of the other witnesses state that occurred. But, he stated, the driver started the encounter. “This was intentional. It was aggressive and he accelerated into a crowd of protesters,” Sasinowski stated. “He could have waited for us to pass or he could have gone slowly. We would have allowed him to go through.” Police reacted to a 911 call Saturday in which the caller specified that they had actually shot somebody who had actually approached their cars and truck window and pointed a rifle at them, Manley stated. When officers showed up, they started resuscitation efforts on Foster, however he passed away quickly after at a regional medical facility, Manley stated. There will be an autopsy to identify the main cause and way of Foster’s death as the examination continues, Austin cops stated. The driver implicated of shooting Foster was generated by cops for questioning, and his pistol and cars and truck were protected for proof, cops stated. Another individual who fired their weapon at the cars and truck was generated for questioning. Both had actually a hidden pistol license and were launched pending more examination. Austin Police Association President Kenneth Casaday tweeted that Foster was “looking for a confrontation and he found it,” a position he waited Monday when he spoke to CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “Maybe in hindsight it wasn’t the best thing to do, but I stand by what I did. … I just think that it was the best thing for the community to know at that time,” Casaday stated. Casaday stated Foster had actually been opposing in front of the City Manager’s home with a rifle. “You look like you’re picking a fight when you’re out standing in front of the city manager’s house intimidating them,” Casaday stated.

CNN’s Noah Broder contributed to this report.

