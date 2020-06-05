Witness describes brutal police attack on protester caught on video as Indianapolis police announce investigation

Police in Indianapolis are investigating a video that presents several officers severely beating a woman to the ground all through protests within the killing of George Floyd.

The video, taken on Sunday evening, shows police using batons and shooting a pepper gun at the black woman from point-blank range until she falls to a floor. One officer then pushes her face into the pavement.

Police chief Randal Taylor said the four officers mixed up in incident have now been reassigned to aid duties and certainly will have no connection with the public as the investigation happens.

“I can promise that regardless of the outcome of that investigation we will be looking at a retrain for that kind of scenario. I don’t like what I saw, but I don’t have all the details yet either,” that he said at a news conference on Friday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he found the video troubling, adding: “I don’t think there’s anyone that should be able to watch that video and not be moved to emotion.”

The identity of the woman in the video has not yet been unmasked and the video doesn’t show what happened before the incident, but one witness to the attack told The Independent that it absolutely was entirely unprovoked. It happened shortly after curfew was called, at around 8.15pm.

“We were out as medics trying to walk black people back to their cars and get them rides home, because the police chased everyone away from our cars with tear gas right at curfew,” said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

“[The victim] came nearby and was talking about planning to her friends car and the police pulled up in an automobile. She straight away put her hands out to be cuffed.”

She was quickly surrounded by police officers who started to violently subdue her, before she was arrested and taken away.

“She was covered in welts and lines from the clubs. They must have pepper-sprayed her too because she could barely see in the wagon,” the witness said.

They added that the victim “had an open wound on her hand from trying to protect her face and they slammed her so hard she bit her own hand.”

The woman in the video hasn’t yet come forward and local press or police have not identified her. The witness said the woman was detained and charged, but later released on bail.

1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video pressing his knee to the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indicator with an image of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters demonstrate from the death of George Floyd AFP via Getty 4/30 A protester throws an item of wood on a fire in the street just north of the 3rd Police Precinct Getty 5/30 People in other US cities also protested the murder, like Los Angeles AFP via Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters 9/30 AFP via Getty 10/30 AFP via Getty 11/30 AFP via Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to break up crowds Reuters 13/30 A protester is treated after inhaling tear gas Getty 14/30 Two police officers stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct during a face off with a group of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear gas Reuters 17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators gather to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police remove barricades set by protesters AFP via Getty 20/30 Getty 21/30 A fire burns off inside of an Auto Zone store close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot where he died AFP via Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP via Getty 24/30 A couple poses with an indicator in Los Angeles AFP via Getty 25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A man is tended to after sustaining an injury from the projectile shot by police outside the 3rd Police Precinct building on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by way of a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the floor by an officer as he over and over said, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead during police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear gas Getty 28/30 Getty Images 29/30 Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters clash with the police as they demonstrate against the death of George Floyd AFP via Getty Images

Protests within the police killing of George Floyd have swept in the united states in the past week, with large-scale unrest in every 50 states.

During last weekend’s unrest in Indianapolis, crowds smashed windows in a large number of downtown office buildings, restaurants and storefronts and set a fire that damaged a pharmacy. Local authorities have implemented curfews in recent days. Similar scenes have played out in the united states, but the great majority of the protests calling for racial justice have now been peaceful.

Police forces across the country came under fire for their handling of the protests. Countless videos of police using violence against protesters prompted Amnesty International to issue a statement.

“US police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters,” said Rachel Ward, national director of research at Amnesty International USA.

“In city after city, we are witnessing actions that could be considered unnecessary or excessive force. We call for an immediate end to any such use of force and for law enforcement to ensure and protect the legal right to protest,” she added.

Additional reporting by Associated Press