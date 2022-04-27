Regional marches demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation continue today ․ The citizens are walking to Yerevan, including from Ararat region. “Hayastan” faction MP Anna Grigoryan from Armash community informed that the representatives of the Assyrian community joined the march with “Hayastan” faction MP Zemfira Mirzoeva.

“Last night, when we were sitting around the campfire, many people joined us, supported us, dozens of families said that although they could not walk from the region, they would definitely come to Yerevan for today’s march. “I have no doubt that our struggle will succeed,” said Anna Grigoryan.

According to him, the march is very inspiring, the same can be said about the march coming from Tavush.

Anna Grigoryan also referred to the local elections in Vedi, in which CP candidate Garik Sargsyan won. “They did everything to seize power. “It is a ‘mania’ for them, they want to have their own puppet everywhere.”

Anna Grigoryan also said that singer Sofi Mkheyan and journalist Lika Tumanyan will join them.

ARF member Gerasim Vardanyan, in his turn, announced live ․ “We are sure that there are citizens in Armash who will join the struggle. All the communities of Ararat region must stand up, we will solve the issue together. ” The protesters are shouting “unification, struggle, victory”, “without Nikol Armenia”.

Referring to the elections in Vedi, Gerasim Vardanyan stressed that instead of dealing with border tensions, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan was engaged in elections in Vedi. “This is the face of those people, they have no homeland, it is more important for them to keep the seat.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN