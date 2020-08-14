Without football, less popular sports will be on the chopping block

And that could mean trouble for the far less profitable non-revenue sports at those schools, which depend on the dollars generated from football and men’s basketball for funding.
“Every other sport is a money loser,” said Professor Patrick Rishe, director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. “We’ve already been seeing some programs cut even before this. Now, with the loss of football profits, it’s going to have an impact.”
Bracing for cuts
Stanford won’t be the last school to drop sports in the face of lost football revenue, predicted Dan Fulks, a professor emeritus at University of Kentucky and an expert on the economics of college sports.
“I think lots of schools have been wanting to drop some sports and this is the perfect excuse for it,” he said.
For now the Big Ten and Pac-12 say they’re planning to play their games in the spring. But it’s not clear whether delaying solves the health risks posed by the…