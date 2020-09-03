Without dialogue with Turkey, the EU’s energy security is endangered – Middle East Monitor

Turkey’s function in the transit of local energy materials has actually been compared to a sandwich: the upper piece has Russian gas, the lower piece has east Mediterranean and Caucasian gas, and the filling out the middleis the Southern Gas Corridor This was the image illustrated by Vedat Yorucu and Ozay Mehmet in their book, The Southern Energy Corridor: Turkey’s Role inEuropean Energy Security It shows tellingly Turkey’s existing position as an essential center in the Southern Energy Corridor in between the energy- abundant areas of the north and those of Europe in the south.

Speaking at the end of a conference of EU foreign ministers in Berlin recently, the bloc’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell threatened that brand-new sanctions might be enforced to restrict Turkey’s energy expedition activities by targeting people and ships, and obstructing the usage of European ports. Economic sanctions are likewise a possibility, he alerted, including that any choice on such steps would be left till the EU top on 24-25 September.

Greece has actually been a singing supporter for sanctions versus Turkey and it now appears that its appeals may have succeeded. However, the probability of any blockade versus Turkey is impractical and remote. For all useful functions, both Europe and Turkey are required by geopolitical situations …