Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch (40mm) – Activity, Sleep, Fitness and Heart Rate Tracker with Connected GPS, Smart Notifications, Water Resistant with 25-day battery life

SPORT MONITORING



Easily activate workout mode right on your wrist by choosing from over 30 sports. This will activate a timer, continuous heart rate and connected GPS. Open the Health Mate app after your workout to get duration, distance, and your path map.

DAILY ACTIVITY TRACKING



Steel HR automatically counts steps and recognizes walking, running, swimming or sleeping. It features an analog activity dial to see progress at a glance, metrics like distance and calories burned on the digital screen at the push of a button, and all data delivered automatically to the app.

AUTOMATIC SLEEP MONITORING



If you wear Steel HR to bed, it will automatically track light and deep sleep cycles, duration, and sleep quality via the Sleep Score. Plus, the silent alarm has a Smart Wake-up feature that can get you out of bed at the best time according to your sleep cycle.

24/7 HEART RATE MONITORING



With its 25 days of battery life, Steel HR takes readings around the clock to give a holistic view of your heart. Enjoy heart rate tracking day & night plus continuous tracking during workouts.

RECORD BATTERY LIFE

Spend more time moving and less time charging with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 25 days plus 20 more days in power reserve mode (time & activity tracking only).

SMART NOTIFICATIONS

You can stay in-the-know on the go with a vibration and smartphone notifications right on the embedded digital screen. Steel HR supports calls, texts, events and all the apps you choose.

WATER RESISTANT TO 50M

Steel HR is a life-friendly hybrid smartwatch that can accompany you to the pool, hit the showers, and survive a downpour.

DATA AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Steel HR seamlessly syncs with the free Health Mate app via Bluetooth. See your progress, share your data, and more. Works with Apple Heath, Google Fit, Strava and 100+ top health & fitness apps.

FITNESS LEVEL ASSESSMENT

Steel HR Sport can assess your Fitness Level when you run based on the maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max) estimation. The higher your level is, the more fit you are.

SWAPPABLE WRISTBANDS

If you have multiple bands, It’s easy to change them in seconds to wear Steel HR your way.

30+ activities recognized, calories burned, steps and distance

✓

✓

✓

Automatic synchronization (Bluetooth Low Energy)

✓

✓

✓

Sleep analysis, silent alarm and Smart Wake-Up

✓

✓

✓

Connected-GPS

✓

✓

✓

Heat rate

On demand

Continuous

Continuous

Smartphone notifications

✓

✓

Fitness score & VO2 Max

✓

Battery life

Up to 18 months

Up to 25 days

Up to 25 days

Heart rate tracking – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR

Workout mode w/connected GPS: Maps your session with distance, elevation and pace and now enjoy Strava integration

Fitness level – Assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimation

Goes the distance – Water resistant up to 50m, 25 days of battery life on one charge, durable stainless steel case

Sleep tracking – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity plus enjoy a silent vibrating alarm

Smart notifications – Call, text, event and app notifications from your smartphone

The charging time is approximately 2 hours to 100% and about 1 hour to 80%.The battery life is Up to 5 days in workout mode and +20 additional days in power reserve mode (time and activity tracking only)