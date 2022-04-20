In the past, children born with mental disorders and other severe symptoms did not live or did not live long, but as the quality of medical services improved, so did the lives of children with chronic illnesses. Lilit Avetisyan, Head of the Child Health Care Department of the Department of Maternal and Child Health of the RA Ministry of Health, said this today in the “Armenpress” press hall. According to him, children with such diseases need palliative and palliative care.

It should be reminded that the goal of palliative care is to relieve people with serious illnesses from suffering, pain and ensure a dignified life.

In our country, according to a ministry official, there are no clear estimates of how many children need palliative care. He said that according to approximate estimates, their number is about 3,000.

“Every child, regardless of his health condition, services provided, gender, age, should be a full member of society,” said Lilit Avetisyan, explaining that children with diseases can use palliative care.

The first group is those with chronic life-threatening diseases who receive treatment, but the ineffectiveness of treatment can be considered cancer, severe pathologies of various organ systems. The second group, according to him, are children with diseases in which the probability of premature death is high and requires long-term and intensive treatment. “For example, we are talking about children with kidney failure who have not been referred for a kidney transplant or dialysis.”

The official of the Ministry of Health said that in addition to hospital services, they aim to provide palliative care in the form of outpatient services, as in a number of developed countries. “If children are in hospitals, cut off from the family environment, school, their home environment, therefore palliative care should be provided in a comfortable and acceptable environment for the child.”

At present, palliative care is provided only at the Hematology Center for Oncological Diseases and the Arabkir Medical Center for Children with severe and life-threatening illnesses.

According to him, the concept has been approved, the model has been developed and the pilot program will be launched on a larger scale in June-July. But which regions it will be in is still under discussion. According to Lilit Avetisyan, the palliative care model assumes not to bring the child to Yerevan, but to serve the children in the region. The service can initially be provided in the primary storage unit.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN