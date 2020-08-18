With UAE deal, Israel opens tentative new chapter with Gulf Arabs



Israeli and UAE flags lined this roadway in the Israeli seaside city of Netanya





“Historic”; “A breakthrough”; “A game-changer”; “A betrayal”: there is no scarcity of epithets for this month’s abrupt statement – by President Trump – that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to completely normalise its relationswith Israel

After Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan’s in 1994, this makes the UAE just the 3rd Arab nation to normalise relations. It is the very first of the 6 Arab Gulf mentions to do so.Oman Bahrain and potentially Morocco are commonly anticipated to follow.

Discreet contacts in between the UAE and Israel had actually been under method for many years however still, the information and timing of this normalisation deal were concealed right as much as the eleventh hour.

There were no assessments in between the UAE foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi and its Arab neighbours. Almost everybody was taken by surprise, many of all the Palestinians, who called it “a stab in the back” considering that they have yet to come near to getting …