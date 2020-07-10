With Tiger Woods as a role model, why are there so few black golfers? | Golf News





Ladies European Tour player Inci Mehmet has required more programmes to increase diversity in golf and has questioned why there are less black golfers at the greatest level of the activity.

Mehmet was answering comments produced by former world No 1 Lee Westwood on CNN in regards to the sport’s handling of the Black Lives Matter campaign and questions surrounding how golf may be more accessible.

Westwood said that golf was “still perceived as a white activity” and the sport “must be for all people”, while Mehmet believes there remains a lack of opportunities for those from ethnic minorities to occupy the game.

“The global dominator of golf, my hero, Tiger Woods, is a black golfer, so I struggle to understand, to be honest, why we don’t have more black golfers,” Mehmet told Sky Sports Golf.

“I think it’s a bit of a vicious circle and that there has to be more programmes put in place to create golf more accessible, because it’s still quite an elitist sport.

“It’s not easy to join a club, it’s not easy to buy a set of golf clubs, it’s not cheap. It needs to be more accessible for starters and we need to have programmes that provide other people with greater opportunities.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has previously stated the need for the Tour to “continue the conversation” and be “part of the solution” in combating racial inequality, with just a couple of professional black golfers world wide, although Mehmet believes positive steps have been completely made in the United States compared to the UK.

“I think If you look at the colleges in America, they’re doing a much better job at making golf more inclusive,” Mehmet added. “They have the capability to create people in, no matter what your background is and no matter where you’re from and build these incredible programmes.

“We’ve seen Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland emerge from these universities and instantly in contention to win on the PGA Tour. So, for me personally, I think it’s about representation.

“If we look at golf in the UK, we still don’t have enough people from the minorities that are members of golf clubs. There needs to be something put in my place for golf as a sport, stereotypically an elitist sport, to be more accessible.”