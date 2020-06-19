With the funding from Viva-MTS and the support of the “Fuller Center for Housing Armenia”, another family living in a remote region will soon get of the problem of years – Armenian News

The Gulakyans, living in Khashtarak village of Tavush region, have rid of the roof which was on the verge of collapse. The family had to feel the consequence of possible danger. One day, the roof of the house, built over half a century ago, “went down” under the weight of the soil moistened by spring rains. Fortunately, nobody was in the kitchen at that moment.

Harutyun, who has been living in his aunt’s house for 17 years with his wife and three daughters needs to leave his family alone from time and energy to time for work and is seriously worried about what may happen while he is away. Now that the works have started, those worries will soon be gone. Harutyun has completely dismantled the collapsing roof. The construction of the new roof has started within the framework of the housing program implemented by Viva-MTS and the “Fuller Center for Housing Armenia”.

“The old roof is gone! It was really dilapidated. We got rid of it. We are doing important work now. Now only memories remain of the old roof. The new one will be properly done,” said the father of the family, Harutyun Gulakyan.

Due to the situation in the republic, the partner organizations don’t participate in the volunteer work, but the project remains in the center of their attention. New technologies have grown to be the main means of communication between the parties.

“Harut, I have not seen your family, but I am well informed about you owing to the remote communication with our teams. You do not live in a borderland village, yet you stay on guard of our fatherland like a true soldier. We, in our turn, do our best to offer logistical support, which is why we implement programs like this one. I am on a video call with you now, but I hope we will meet when the virus gets contained and we overcome the current situation,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said during the video call.

With the funding from Viva-MTS and the support of the “Fuller Center for Housing Armenia”, another family living in a remote region will soon get of the problem of years.