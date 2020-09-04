With the 15th overall pick the Leafs are proud to select… Braden Schneider? – TheLeafsNation

Welcome to the initially of what will be a month long take a look at prospective preliminary prospects for the Leafs, presuming they keep theirpick The TLN composing team will dissect the very first number of rounds and see who we can arrive on to aid enhance the Leafs possibility depth that has actually diminished from the splendor days of Marner, Nylander, Kapanen, and Matthews, however still isn’t too shoddy with gamers like Robertson, Liljegren, Sandin, and Korshkov all close to being able to make an effect in the NHL. Our very first gamer in the series is one that inspects some boxes for Leafs fans, as he’s an ideal shooting, physical defenseman who currently has NHL size.

Today we’ll take a look at Braden Schneider, an ideal handed defenseman from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Schneider’s vitals are part of his selling point for numerous, as he’s 6′ 2, 210 pounds, and shoots rights. That checks a great deal of boxes for Leafs fans who have actually fretted about the undersized blueline, and the Leafs failure to discover anybody who can slot in on the best side. Schneider being among the older very first year qualified gamers in the draft, turning 19 on September 20th, which can frequently be considered as a disadvantage, however the extra maturity may imply that he’ll be more detailed to NHL all set than a few of the other potential customers qualified, and he’s currently played 3 complete seasons …