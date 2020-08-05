With no nationwide rule, Amsterdam insists on virus masks By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Amsterdam starts an “experiment” with compulsory face masks in the busiest streets of the city



By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The City of Amsterdam on Wednesday started purchasing usage of face masks in crowded locations such as its “Red Light” prostitution district, in a drive versus the coronavirus that stands in contrast with nationwide policy.

Last week the nationwide Dutch federal government chose not to recommend the general public to use masks, stating their efficiency versus the illness has actually not been shown and they might compromise adherence to social distancing guidelines.

The World Health Organization has actually advised utilizing masks in locations where it is difficult to keep social distancing considering that June.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema bought the procedure, in arrangement with health authorities, as part of an experiment to see whether they might work after all, as some clinical research studies have actually discovered, her representative stated.

“We do think it can have an immediate effect,” Sebastiaan Meijer stated. “We want people to wear masks and be aware of the pandemic, so we do think it’s going to help stop the virus from spreading.”

City employees on Wednesday distributed brochures to travelers and homeowners, the majority of whom do not presently use masks, …