With Navajo Nation hit hard by Covid-19, this CNN Hero’s mission to help vulnerable elders has a new urgency

As the infection spread, their scenario ended up being much more alarming.

On the Navajo Nation, covering more than 27,000 square miles throughout parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, an approximated 30% of citizens do not have gain access to to running water, making early hand cleaning assistance difficult to adhere to.

Many other aspects put them at higher threat: a absence of resources, info and gain access to to masks and healthcare on top of bad facilities and inadequate real estate conditions.

At one point, the Navajo Nation knowledgeable Covid-19 infection rates that were amongst the greatest per capita in the UnitedStates While the variety of new cases has been trending downward , Navajo elders are still passing away at disconcerting rates.

“There are many, many elderly people on the reservation that are homebound and alone,” stated CNN Hero Linda Myers, whose non-profit supplies lifesaving materials for Native Americanelders “Some of our elders live 60 miles from a grocery store. Many of them are traditional and don’t have running water or electricity.” To date, the Navajo Nation has reported almost 9,000 favorable cases of Covid-19 and 453 deaths. More than 60% of the deceased were age 60 and older. Myers has invested years supporting Navajo elders through her non-profit, Adopt-A-Native-Elder — which presently serves more than 750 …

Read The Full Article