With just one ICU bed available, Montgomery, Alabama, is sending sick patients to Birmingham

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed stated on Wednesday that of the 4 local health centers, one is brief 3 ICU beds, 2 have no ICU beds, and also one has just one bed.

“Right now, if you are from Montgomery, and you need an ICU bed, you are in trouble,” Reed stated at an interview. “If you’re from central Alabama, and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one.”

The healthcare system is the state’s resources is “maxed out,” Reed stated.

Montgomery County has greater than 1,000 situations and also 28 individuals have actually passed away, according to the state health and wellness division’s information.

Al.com reported Wednesday that coronavirus situations have greater than increased considering that May 4 in the 4 areas that comprise municipal Montgomery.

Reed informed CNN his hope being used such raw terms was to obtain the focus of the general public.

“This is a serious matter and we have to maintain our practices even as many people are relaxing restrictions and the economy is opening back up,” Reed stated in a phone meeting.

“We need to take more individual responsibility in how we go about our daily lives. In this community we are not in a safe place given the numbers we are seeing.”

Birmingham situations climbing

In Birmingham, one of the most heavily populated city in Alabama, coronavirus situations are additionally enhancing dramatically.

Jefferson County, where Birmingham is situated, had 1,453 verified situations since Thursday, according to the state’s health and wellness division information– which is a dive of 35% from the 1,075 situations reported 2 weeks back. The area has actually had 85 fatalities associated to Covid-19

Jefferson, Montgomery and also Mobile areas are getting focus as feasible Covid-19 hotspots in the state, CNN affiliate WBRC reported Those 3 had the greatest numbers in the state since Wednesday evening, WBRC stated.

Part of the boost can be associated to raised screening, State Health OfficerDr Karen Landers stated, according to WBRC.

Reed stated he was specific the lack of ICU beds was straight relevant to the state loosening up limitations.

“That’s definitely a part of opening up too soon and not adhering to CDC guidelines,” Reed stated.

Alabama’s resuming

AlabamaGov Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order really did not enter into impact till April 4, and also ended at the end of that month. Ivey changed it with an order that alleviated limitations.

As of May 11, dining establishments and also bars were enabled to offer clients on website, health clubs and also sports centers, hair and also nail beauty salons and also barber stores were enabled to open. Groups of any kind of dimension are enabled, as long as the 6 feet range assistance is complied with.

Ivey revealed even more reopenings Thursday, consisting of amusement locations, child care centers and also summer season camps. Schools are enabled to open following month.

Many patients in Montgomery location health centers are not from the city, however instead from backwoods where the healthcare systems can not fulfill the requirements of the neighborhood, Reed stated.

“We don’t want to lose anyone, any life, because we don’t have the resources to treat them in this community,” Reed stated. “I want us to really think about the seriousness of that because none of us know who will need that ICU bed today, and who may need that this evening, tomorrow, or this extended Memorial Day weekend.”