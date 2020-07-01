With its new super fast SUV, Bentley completes a major makeover

With a top speed of 190 miles an hour, the Bentley Bentayga is billed as the world’s fastest SUV. It also accounts for not exactly half of Bentley’s roughly 11,000 world wide unit sales annually which makes it the fastest-selling model in the company’s history. This latest version is expected to cost about $170,000.

Last week, Bentley marked still another important turning point: The last Bentley Mulsanne left the company’s assembly line in Crewe, England. At over 18 feet long sufficient reason for prices starting at over $300,000, the Mulsanne was their largest & most expensive automobile. Its demise was a result of shifting market tastes, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said within an interview with CNN Business.

“It’s absolutely symbolic of the degree of change that we and our competitors will be going through over the next one to 10 years,” Hallmark said. “And this is a perfect example of a segment that just disappeared.”

Bentley sold just about 550 Mulsannes last year, that he said. The company made nearly triple that number 20 years back of its predecessor, the Arnage. Given that, the notion of investing not exactly $1 billion in the development of a successor seemed a poor investment.

“There’s a lot of cars sold at that price or more, but the number of people wanting a big ‘statement sedan’ has reduced massively,” Hallmark said. “And it’s a generational thing. There’s not so many younger buyers looking for that kind of product.”

Meanwhile, he said, the market for somewhat smaller vehicles, relatively speaking, in the roughly $200,000 price range of the Bentayga and Bentley’s Flying Spur sedan has increased four-fold over the past 2 full decades, he said. That is where the company’s investments have gone.

The race to the SUV

Five years ago, Bentley was the very first ultra-luxury automaker to come out with an SUV and almost all of its competitors have followed. Bentley’s former sister company, now competitor, Rolls-Royce now offers the Cullinan , which sells for over $300,000. Lamborghini, which like Bentley is the main Volkswagen Group , has got the Urus . Even Ferrari is working on something with the practical attributes of an SUV (although Ferrari will not call it that).

Bentley occupies a unique spot in the auto industry. Its cars and SUVs are daily drivers for the very wealthy. Unlike a Lamborghini, as an example, a Bentley is not kept in a garage to be introduced only on special occasions or to flaunt for neighbors. Bentleys, even the two-door Continental models, are comfortable and practical enough to be used as primary transportation for those who are able them.

They are also, paradoxically, very fast. The company claims both world’s fastest four-sedan in the Flying Spur, and the world’s fastest SUV in the Bentayga. The Flying Spur, which is longer than a Mercedes-Benz S-class, can go 207 miles an hour and the Bentayga Speed manages 190.

Neither looks fast. There are no wings or air scoops. They are not shaped like wedges or teardrops They have big shiny grills, hood ornaments and headlights that look like Waterford crystal bowls. Seeing one of these brilliant vehicles drive triple-digit speeds would be like watching Usain Bolt run the 200 meters in a Savile Row suit.

Flying Spur, the new flagship

The newest version of the Flying Spur is more striking in appearance than its predecessor. That’s fitting as it now takes over from the Mulsanne as the brand’s flagship model. It looks stately with a big grill topped with the company’s winged B logo that, to guard itself from theft, drops down out of sight when the car is locked.

The powerful 12-cylinder engine provides shocking acceleration with fairly minimal fuss and the Flying Spur corners far better than you would are expectant of of something its size and weight. On a recent drive, only the 8-speed automatic transmission did actually stumble when demands changed abruptly from hard acceleration to comfortable cruising.

The Bentayga SUV unveiled on Tuesday is not completely redesigned, but it does look different, sleeker and sharper. It will be introduced initially with a V8 engine, nevertheless the 12-cylinder Speed version and a plug-in hybrid will soon be available soon. Given the healthy appetite for the car, Hallmark foresees other derivatives coming, aswell. That could mean SUVs will comprise an even higher portion of Bentley sales.

The new Bentayga is just developing as Bentley salvages the thing that was supposed to have already been a record-setting year for the brand. The Covid-19 pandemic, which caused Bentley’s factory to shut down for seven weeks, is largely the culprit. It also sent the entire world into an economic tailspin that even the likes of Bentley couldn’t entirely escape.

Bentley took in over €2 billion, or $2.25 billion, for its parent company, the Volkswagen Group, last year when compared with €1.5 billion, or $1.7 billion, in 2018. This year was supposed to be better still but that’s in doubt.

“Anybody that thinks that luxury buyers are unaffected by economic downturns has not read history,” said Hallmark. “They may still be able to afford luxury products during the downturn but they tend to just switch off.”

The company had about 8,000 orders for the new vehicles going into the pandemic and has lost about 250 to 300 of those, that he said. But sales are coming back.

“China has come back with a bullet,” Hallmark said. “The US market has been incredibly strong for us.”

Still, Bentley announced last month that it had been cutting 1,000 jobs, or about a quarter of the workforce, from its facilities in Crewe. Improved efficiency had made that possible and the cuts had been in the pipeline to take place on the next year or two, Hallmark said. The pandemic accelerated things, though, and so the job cuts are being made now.

With a fresh product lineup and markets such as China and Europe coming back, Hallmark is optimistic. Europe is just just starting to reopen but, in China, Bentley took over 600 orders each month in April and in May, where a typical month is less than half that, Hallmark said. Some of this is no doubt due to suppressed demand, that he said, however it shows promise for the future. In the short-term, the question remains if the strong upturn in sales will carry on and if you will have more waves of Covid-19 around the world.

Then there’s the question of Britain’s exit from the European Union due to happen, one way or another, by end of the year. A “hard Brexit,” without some sort of a deal to keep up easy trade between Great Britain and the rest of Europe, would hit the business in terms of both production costs and demand, Hallmark said.

“After Covid, this would be a double whammy but operationally, we’ve already planned for it,” that he said. The company has prepared warehouses, for instance, to store parts in the event of trade disruptions, that he said.

He credits their product lineup with, regardless of it all, allowing the the business to deliver expected record sales in the next year or two.

“We are now full portfolio, every market active, and even with this crisis we’re in, we’re in pretty good shape, so we should suffer less than if we had an old product range and we weren’t as fresh in the market as we currently are,” that he said.