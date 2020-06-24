With iOS 14, Apple is finally letting the iPhone home screen get complicated

Eight years back, I wrote a piece bemoaning the proven fact that the iPhone’s home screen was too restrictive and boring. It only allowed a single grid of apps or folders, they had to flow in from the top left, there were no widgets, as well as the icons themselves never changed.

The title of that piece, the iPhone 5 forecast: a predictable 73 degrees and sunny, became something of a running joke. It was inspired by the icon for the Weather app, which remained exactly the same wherever you were or what the sky was doing.

Through huge screen size changes, complete design overhauls, and an ever-expanding ecosystem of apps, the iPhone’s home screen remained simple. Meanwhile, Windows Phone was experimenting with Live Tiles and Android was letting users throw widgets anywhere they wanted.

No more. Apple is finally allowing the home screen on iOS 14 to become complicated.

I’m perhaps not posting the full preview of iOS 14 today — I’ll await the public beta to accomplish this. But I wish to take a close look at the home screen specifically. Apple waited until literally the 14th version of iOS to alter the paradigm for the home screen, so it must think these options are worthwhile.

(By the way, I don’t recommend you install the developer beta on your own primary phone. Or any phone at all if you don’t are a developer who has to test apps, actually. A public beta is arriving July and it’s worth the wait. Nothing catastrophic has happened, but you can still find plenty of unpolished edges and bugs.)

The positive way to discuss the boringness of the iPhone home screen until recently is to indicate that it’s been simple and trustworthy. No matter what oddity an app would throw at you, you can aways hit the home button (or swipe up) to go to a safe space.

That isn’t changing in iOS 14. When you in the course of time upgrade, all of your stuff will undoubtedly be in the same place and nothing will work differently by default. There will be a new section called the “App Library” over to the side, however, you are absolve to pay it no mind.

Offering complexity being an option is a tricky thing, but I think Apple has landed upon an excellent balance. There are four main methods Apple is adding complication. None of these are a rebuke of the old means of doing things, but these require a different and more involved mental style of what this means to use an iPhone.

Widgets on the home screen

This is the most prominent change in iOS 14. Widgets can come in three sizes (just like Windows Phone), can be put into a way that tiles the other icons and folders in a clean grid (just like Windows Phone), and so far are very elegantly designed. Android widgets, in contrast, often seem like they are creatures from the 2011 lagoon.

To me, though, it doesn’t represent significant shift in Apple’s philosophy of simplicity. We’ve had widgets on iOS before, available in the vertical scrolling “Today” view that’s to the left of your main home screen. (A view, by the way, that is still so superior to the algorithmic dreck that Google and Samsung attempt to put there.)

You can can “stack” them in a clever way that allows you to swipe through multiple widgets. If there’s a philosophical shift here, it’s that Apple is gleefully offering so many different options. Three sizes. Putting widgets on the home screen or in the conventional Today view. The substitute for have stacks be “smart” and algorithmically surface the most relevant one. All of these are things that could have been antithetical to the old home screen’s ethos of simplicity.

One interesting note: developers will need to remake their widgets if they want them to work on the home screen — but that same code may be reused on the next version of macOS. Apple says that’s because the new widgets are updated on Apple’s schedule and so eat up less battery life. On that timeline of widget updates, apps can declare the priority of the new information and that may put them at the top of the smart stack. (Hopefully nobody will abuse that feature.)

Jiggle mode and editing pages

Look, I’m calling it jiggle mode. Apple SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi called it jiggle mode in Monday’s keynote, so it’s canon now.

What’s interesting here is that you can get into jiggle mode in so many different ways. A long press on any icon includes an “Edit Home Screen” button, however, you can also long press on a black space on the home screen for the first time. That’s been an attribute on Android for ages. It’s one particular things that’s a little undiscoverable but wildly useful.

I talk about jiggle mode because there’s another undiscoverable but wildly useful feature hidden within: “Edit Pages.” If you tap on the navigation dots above your dock, you get a fly-out view of all the pages on your own various home screens — again, like everyone else can do on many Android phones.

But Apple added something new and unexpected here: checkboxes. You can hit a checkbox to turn a full page off without deleting every thing that’s about it. It appears like a weird feature and soon you realize you need to use it to customize your phone for different contexts. You might have a page (or three) setup for work, but when it’s time for the week-end you could uncheck them and hide dozens of apps as a swap for a weekend page.

It’s really well done and something I haven’t seen executed to the degree of simplicity anywhere else.

App Library

Widgets are flashy, but the App Library is the thing that represents the more fundamental shift for Apple. It’s a bucket where all of one’s apps live, categorized by Apple. What this means is that your home screen has been separate in two: a series of home pages you customize your self and just one page that lists your entire apps.

That ensures that your home screen(s) might have two as well as three ways to get your app: in an icon you placed, in the App Library, or even from the widget.

If you’re an iPhone user, this is likely to feel foreign and strange. If you’re an Android user, this is old hat. Android has had a different home screen and app drawer as it was first released.

I hope that Apple’s accept this concept evolves over the course of the betas. As it stands, App Library is a somewhat maddening experience. Apple automatically groups your apps into categories that sometimes make little sense and there’s no chance to change them. There aren’t enough visual indications that tapping on the big icons opens an app directly while tapping on the children opens up the category.

Apple handled the potential confusion of uninstalling apps vs removing them from the home screen fairly well, though. Now, the “x” icons are minus symbols, and tapping one arises a clear dialog box with very clear options for exactly what will happen next.

Most of all, I’m just relieved that I will finally get rid of the “Apple Junk” folder that’s sat on my last home screen from the time folders were introduced on the iPhone.

App Clips

App Clips are like Instant Apps on Android — little mini versions of apps you need to use without having to undergo the folderol of installing something through the App Store. They need to be smaller than 10MB and they arrive in your App Library with just a little dotted line around them to denote their temporary status. They disappear automatically after 30 days until you go in and by hand convert them to full apps.

Think of these as residing in between the extreme transience of a browser tab and the frustrating “why is that still on my phone” permanence of an app on your home screen. They can do things web pages can’t, but are less burdensome than real apps.

I don’t have the time (or maybe the emotional wherewithal) to get into all the dilemmas App Clips and Instant Apps raise. I dropped a small Twitter thread with some gestures to why I wish why these kinds of apps weren’t necessary — and perhaps I’ll get into it for real still another time.

For our purposes here, it’s just important to remember that App Clips add another layer of metaphorical complexity on top of the already-more-complex home screen / App Library split. Will users know very well what an App Clip is or why they might care? Will they know why some icons in their App Library have dotted lines? Will they be confused when those apps disappear?

I think that these questions can become being lower stakes than they may seem at first blush. But I also think it’s fascinating that Apple is ready to make a UI that raises those questions in the first place. That just doesn’t happen very often on the iPhone.

Simple by default, complicated by choice

All of the above could change before iOS 14 is released. Apple could tweak the App Library, jiggle mode could get invoked in a brand new way, widgets could are available in yet more sizes.

Hell, Apple could finally allow you to put an icon at the bottom of a home screen rather than forcing every thing to pack in from the top left. Just kidding, that might be madness! (Sigh.)

What’s more essential than these preliminary impressions is the overall observation: Apple is finally letting the iPhone home screen get complicated. I’m using precise wording here: “letting.” The complicated new UIs and metaphors Apple is putting in to the home screen are totally optional.

You don’t have to actually learn any of these items if everything seems unnecessary to you — and more capacity to you. iPadOS, by comparison, has made text selection and windowing get complicated — they’re harder to avoid. iPadOS doesn’t appear to do any such thing to fix that. Ironically, as far as I know neither inline widgets nor the App Library are arriving at iPadOS, this means the iPhone now features a more complex home screen than the iPad.

Apple has fully swung from the years-long obstinate refusal to alter up the iPhone home screen to stacking multiple new means of thinking about these little icons all together with each other in one release, at one time. Apps not merely can can be found in multiple places, but you can find multiple forms of apps and widgets. Home screen pages can be toggled on and off.

Apple typically takes years to develop to these new interface metaphors. But with the iOS 14 home screen, they’re all landing at the same time. I’m glad they’re finally here and I’m glad that you can decide to ignore many of them if you prefer. Mostly, though, I wish that it hadn’t taken over eight years to get here.

