With Explosions Like None in Existence

At the end of the Universe, long after the last shining stars flicker out, there might be one final set of explosions. Called black dwarf supernovae, these dazzling blasts will herald in the everlasting darkness as the Universe sinks into dormancy, a new study suggests.

These newly proposed supernovas are a special breed that haven’t yet happened anywhere in the Universe. Black dwarf supernovas might be the last events that happen in the Universe, which by then will be a largely empty place where the temperature approaches absolute zero.

Stars’ lives and deaths are determined by their mass. Large ones 10 or more times the mass of the sun explode as supernovas and can become black holes.

But smaller ones, which don’t produce heavier elements through the nuclear fusion at their cores, end their lives as small dense husks of stars known as white dwarfs. Over trillions of years, they dim and turn into frozen, lightless objects known as black dwarfs.

A new paper, to be published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, describes how these black dwarfs may ultimately release the final bits of light in the Universe as they explode as supernovas.

The black dwarf supernovas would form through a quantum process known as pycnonuclear fusion. Stars are normally fueled by…