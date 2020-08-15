With enrollment up, Saint Patrick School prepares for in-person classes this school year | Education

“My biggest challenge is to keep that connection families have to the school,” Oliverio stated. “We have an incredible sense of community and family here.” This will be a difficulty offered the required for social distancing and the using of face masks together with limitations on big events.

“Catholic schools can be creative,” she stated. “The diocese [of Harrisburg] is working extremely hard to keep people connected to their faith and to education, athletics and extracurricular activities.”

Conditions across the country

In a current story, the Associated Press reported that Roman Catholic teachers have an additional difficulty in the battle to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are attempting to avert an unrelenting wave of school closures that has no end in sight.