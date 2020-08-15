With enrollment up, Saint Patrick School prepares for in-person classes this school year | Education

“My biggest challenge is to keep that connection families have to the school,” Oliverio stated. “We have an incredible sense of community and family here.” This will be a difficulty offered the required for social distancing and the using of face masks together with limitations on big events.
“Catholic schools can be creative,” she stated. “The diocese [of Harrisburg] is working extremely hard to keep people connected to their faith and to education, athletics and extracurricular activities.”
Conditions across the country
In a current story, the Associated Press reported that Roman Catholic teachers have an additional difficulty in the battle to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are attempting to avert an unrelenting wave of school closures that has no end in sight.
So far this year, monetary and enrollment issues intensified by the pandemic have actually required the long-term closure of more than 140 Catholic schools nationwide, according to authorities who …