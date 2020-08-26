With DPOY and Likely MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo Cements Place Among NBA’s Greats | Bleacher Report

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Effectively following an entire NBA season is an exercise in managing perspective.

So much time is spent immersed in the hypothetical: the next free-agency coup, possible superstar trades, the rush to coronate one contender and unseat another. Moments go underappreciated or get lost entirely amid this carousel of cause and effect. Appreciating and reflecting on the now is difficult when there’s always a bigger picture.

Giannis Antetounmpo is among the few stars who merge both schools of coverage.

What he’s doing now is never ignored because he’s made it impossible to do so. Every season of his career is a march of progress. He’s a viable franchise cornerstone, then a star, then a megastar, then an MVP, then an MVP favorite. And his (literal) giant strides act in service of the longer view, a leaguewide takeover that has fueled obsession over his future and, more importantly, solidified his trajectory as one of the all-time greats.

His latest feat juggles this dual emphasis once more. He is the NBA’s 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, an accolade that puts him in rarefied air when combined with last year’s MVP award:

Antetokounmpo will join an even more exclusive club if, as expected, he’s again named the Association’s Most Valuable Player….