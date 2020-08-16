With deal, UAE abandons Palestinian struggle, says expert – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates surprised those who support Palestine’s genuine struggle by sponsoring Israel’s expansionist techniques with its brand-new deal with Tel Aviv, according to a British- based expert.

“What was happening secretly and behind the thinly veiled official denials has simply come to light under an official US-sponsored agreement,” stated Anas Altikriti, creator and CEO of the UK-based Cordoba Foundation, a group devoting to bridging understandig in between the Muslim world and the West.

In a composed declaration to Anadolu Agency, Altikriti stated:

… the complete and total normalisation of Israeli-UAE relations should not come as a shock to anybody who has actually been keeping track of the main policy of the Gulf state over the previous 7 years in specific.

“However what is shocking is that this Arab Muslim state has chosen to totally abandon the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their undeniable basic rights, and to officially sponsor Israel’s expansionist vision for a Zionist colonial settler entity, which will encroach on several of its fellow Arab states, including Jordan, Egypt and Syria.”

Calling the arrangement in between the UAE and Israel a “shameful pact,” Altikriti worried that the deal will trigger a higher space amongst local routines.

He stated: “Unfortunately, one …